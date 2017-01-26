U.S. Mortgage Applications Jump 4 Percent in Mid-January

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending January 20, 2017, U.S. mortgage applications increased 4.0 percent from one week earlier. This week’s results included an adjustment for the MLK Day holiday. The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 4.0 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 5 percent compared with the previous week. The Refinance Index increased 0.2 percent from the previous week. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 6 percent from one week earlier to its highest level since June 2016.

