U.S. Builder Confidence in Senior Housing Market Dips in Q1

According to the National Association of Home Builders’ 55+ Housing Market Index, despite a 12-point drop from the previous quarter, builder confidence in the single-family 55+ housing market remains in positive territory for the first quarter of 2017 with a reading of 55. This is the 12th consecutive quarter with a reading above 50, which means that more builders view conditions as good than poor.

Source: World Property Journal

