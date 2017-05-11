US business optimism over economy slipping, but still positive

US business optimism over the economy has dropped somewhat recently but it remains positive three months into the presidency of Donald Trump. Still, experts said Trump needs to put the pedal to the metal when it comes to tax reform – the no. 1 issue for US businesses. A Gallup poll released Tuesday found that Americans’ views of the economy remain positive overall – but just barely. Gallup’s US Economic Confidence Index averaged +3 for the week ending May 7. The index is down four points from two weeks ago and now sits at a low for the year.

READ MORE

Source: Global Times