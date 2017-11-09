U.S. consumer comfort stays high in positive sign for economy

Americans’ confidence was little changed last week from elevated levels, underpinned by optimism about the buying climate and the economy, Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index figures showed on Thursday, Nov. 9. The index’s weekly consumer comfort measure was at 51.5, down slightly from the prior week’s 51.7. The gauge of consumers’ current views of the economy was 51.9 compared with 51.8 a week ago. The index of personal finances fell to 59.3 from a five-month high of 60.6. The index measuring the buying climate increased to 43.3 from 42.6.

Source: Crain’s Cleveland Business