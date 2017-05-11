U.S. loan demand for home purchase hits 19-month high – MBA

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) – A gauge of U.S. mortgage demand to buy a home climbed to its strongest level over 1-1/2 years last week even as most mortgage rates edged higher, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday. The recent pickup in mortgage application activity for home purchase reinforced the view of underlying strength in the housing sector. An improving labor market and steady wage gains have offset the rise in interest rates since Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential win in November and tight inventories nationwide, analysts said.

READ MORE

Source: Business Insider