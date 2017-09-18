U.S. Economic Growth Hampered By Recent Hurricanes — 2nd Update

Hurricane damage and an unexpected drop in consumer spending have softened the economic outlook just as it appeared to be gaining momentum. A pair of severe hurricanes — Harvey, which hit Texas and Louisiana in late August, and Irma, which struck Florida in early September — are set to jumble economic indicators this fall. Early evidence came Friday when the Federal Reserve reported that U.S. industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.9% in August from the prior month, its largest decline since the 2007-09 recession. The Fed said Hurricane Harvey was responsible for most of the decline by depressing oil drilling, petroleum refining and other industrial activity.

Source: Fox Business

