The US economy and the Fed seem to be moving in opposite directions — and something has to change

Something funny happened at the September Federal Reserve meeting: The central bank’s resolve to raise interest rates appeared to rise, even as the bank’s own forecasts pointed to arguments against doing so. The Fed knows economic growth will be subdued and inflation will continue to stay below its 2% threshold. But despite this, the Fed’s own interest-rate projections — also referred to as the dot plot (seen below) — show that a majority of officials see interest rates going higher by the end of the year. Rate increases are expected to continue next year, too.

Source: Business Insider

