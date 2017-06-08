U.S. Economy Feeling Effect Of Poor Anti-Trust Framework

Concerns about persistent underinvestment in the U.S. economy resulting from the financial crisis are overblown. The underlying issue is that the lack of a robust anti-trust framework has made it too easy for dominant firms to increase profits. Without sufficient competition, the incentives to increase the rate of productivity have fallen. Although this has been, and still is, a boon for equities, investors should note that the current economic system is rapidly falling out of favor with voters across the developed world.

READ MORE

Source: Seeking Alpha