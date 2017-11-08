US Economy Maintains Resilience, But Will it Continue?

The US economy maintained its resilience during October, with strong economic data across the board. The third quarter GDP report showed the domestic economy running at a 3.0% annualized growth rate. The number came in slightly higher than expectations (estimates were for a 2.6% rise) and marked the first time since 2014 that we’ve had back to back readings at or above 3.0%. It’s uncertain what impact hurricanes Harvey and Irma had on the Q3 number, yet when combined with the massive fires in California’s wine country, the broader US economy will likely experience the same slight boost via rebuilding efforts that it has historically.

Source: ETF Trends