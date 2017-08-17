U.S. home refinancing applications rise to a near two-month high: MBA

U.S. applications for home refinancing climbed to their highest level in nearly two months last week with their share of total housing loan requests reaching the biggest since February, as home borrowing costs fell, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday. The Washington-based group’s seasonally adjusted index on mortgage refinancing activity increased 1.6 percent to 1,455.9 in the week ended Aug. 11. This was the strongest reading since 1,526.8 in the week ending June 16.

Source: Reuters

READ MORE