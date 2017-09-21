Newsletter 

U.S. home sales hit 12-month low, Harvey weighs on Houston

0 Comments

U.S. home resales fell to their lowest in a year in August as Hurricane Harvey depressed activity in Houston and a persistent shortage of properties on the market sidelined buyers. The third straightly monthly decline in sales reported by the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday came on the heels of data on Tuesday showing a drop in homebuilding activity in August. The reports suggest housing will probably weigh on economic growth again in the third quarter.

Source: Reuters

READ MORE

You May Also Like

Good time to sell: Upstate housing market booming

0

$1B Master-Planned Development Moves Forward in Dallas Metro

0

20,000 homes planned for huge vacant U.S. Steel site as new buyer emerges

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *