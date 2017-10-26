Newsletter 

New US home sales soar to highest level in a decade

0 Comments

WASHINGTON — Sales of new U.S. homes jumped last month to the highest level since October 2007, a sign that Americans — unable to find existing homes — are turning to new construction. Damage from last month’s hurricanes may have also inflated the data. New home sales leapt 18.9 percent in September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 667,000, the most in a decade, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Sales rose in all regions including the South, where they increased nearly 26 percent.

READ MORE

Source: HeraldNet

You May Also Like

A Startup Transforming Shipping Containers Into Tiny Affordable Housing

0

Interior design experts share their tips

0

Housing’s new normal: Low interest rates, shifting demand, coming wave of new homebuyers

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *