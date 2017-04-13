Newsletter 

U.S. housing demand seen holding up despite rising rates

Fears that higher home mortgage rates this year will keep buyers away and hit home sales could be overblown. While interest rates are expected to rise this year and wages will likely remain stagnant, buyers can look forward to a potential slackening in home prices during the crucial spring selling season. Home prices are expected to rise at their slowest pace in six years as affordability – an industry measure based on income and home prices – is expected to hit its lowest since the recession.

Source: Business Insider

