U.S. house prices are forecast to rise by a cumulative 10 percent over this year and next, driven by a scarcity of new homes, low interest rates and steadily-increasing demand, a Reuters poll of property market analysts showed. Over three-quarters of the experts surveyed Aug. 17-30 also said the U.S. home ownership rate, which a year ago was languishing at a four-decade low, will climb over the next two years.

Source: Reuters

