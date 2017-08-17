U.S. housing starts fall as multi-family construction slumps

U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly fell in July as the construction of multi-family houses tumbled to a 10-month low, but strong job growth is expected to continue to support the housing market recovery.

Housing starts declined 4.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.16 million units, hurt also by a drop in groundbreaking on single-family projects, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

June’s sales pace was revised down to 1.21 million units from the previously reported 1.22 million units.

Source: Reuters

