US Housing Sector Numbers: Here’s What You Need to Know

The US housing sector experienced a decline of 7 percent in March after a positive stint in February. Warmer climate signalled better construction activity last month. However, March could not sustain the numbers. Still, the numbers of permits have risen in the month, pointing to a better position in the housing and construction sector. Figures for the first quarter are still good and experts are expecting further growth in this sector in 2017.

Source: Forex Binary News