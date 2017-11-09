Newsletter 

As U.S.’s Lack of Homebuilding Nears Crisis, Fannie Offers Help

0 Comments

Fannie Mae helps borrowers buy homes. Soon it might help build them too. The mortgage-finance giant is considering a series of pilot programs to address an issue that has plagued the U.S. real-estate market for years: a lack of affordable homes. Fannie’s first initiative, which hasn’t been finalized, would potentially make it cheaper and simpler for prospective homebuyers to get loans to construct new residences. “Everything is about supply right now,” said Jon Lawless, Fannie’s vice president for product development and affordable housing. “With these activities that we’re undertaking, we hope we can find something that finds a fast path to more supply.”

READ MORE

Source: Bloomberg

You May Also Like

Here are summer’s hottest housing markets

0

U.S. Economy Is Growing Despite Pressure In Some Sectors

0

Hottest Real Estate Markets Across U.S.? Go West, Homebuyer

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *