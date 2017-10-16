Newsletter 

US long-term mortgage rates rise for 2nd week, to 3.91 pct

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term mortgage rates rose for a second straight week as the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate increased to 3.91 percent, from 3.85 percent a week ago. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the 15-year home loan, frequently used by homeowners who refinanced their mortgages, also jumped, rising to 3.21 percent, from 3.15 percent. Mortgage rates have picked up a bit in the past month. The average 30-year rate fell to 3.78 percent in early September, its lowest level this year.

