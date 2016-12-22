U.S. manufacturing job openings at 9-year high

President-elect Donald Trump wants to “bring the jobs back.”

But there already are many job openings right here in America, even in manufacturing. The bigger challenge is filling them.

In October, there were 322,000 job openings in manufacturing — about the same level as in 2007. It has tripled since hitting a low of 99,000 during the recession in 2009.

Earlier this year, openings rose as high as 400,000 in April, one of highest marks since the Labor Department first started counting the figure in 2000.

Hiring has picked up a little but it hasn’t kept pace with openings in recent years.

