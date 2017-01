U.S. market indexes were mostly higher on Wednesday with the Dow Jones down slightly for the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 19,804.72 for a loss of 22.05 points or 0.11%. The Standard & Poor’s 500 closed at 2,271.89 for a gain of 4.00 points or 0.18%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 5,555.65 for a gain of 16.93 points or 0.31%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher for the day at 12.48 for a gain of 0.61 points or 5.14%.

