U.S. mortgage rates dropped a bit this week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.9 percent for the week ending Aug. 10, down from 3.93 percent the previous week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.45 percent. Favorable mortgage rates have helped drive U.S. home sales, as well as the refinance market.

Source: Dayton Business Journals

