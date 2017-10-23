U.S Mortgage Rates Drop on FED Chair Upcoming Decision, What’s Next?

The market obsession over monetary policy turned a new leaf in the last week, with U.S Treasuries seeing increased volatility over noise hitting the wires of who is leading the pack to take the FED’s top spot on 4th February. Following initial reports last Monday of Trump being impressed by the particularly hawkish John Taylor, we saw yields on the bounce with Taylor’s monetary policy model suggesting that U.S interest rates should be nearer 3% compared with the current 1.25%.

Source: FX Empire