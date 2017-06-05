U.S. mortgage rates again fall lower

U.S. mortgage rates again ticked down this week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.94 percent for the week ending June 1, down from 3.95 percent the previous week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.66 percent. Favorable mortgage rates aided U.S. home sales, and the booming refinance market. “In a short week following Memorial Day, the 10-year Treasury yield fell 4 basis points,” said Sean Becketti, chief economist at Freddie Mac. “The 30-year mortgage rate remained relatively flat, falling 1 basis point to 3.94 percent and once again hitting a new 2017 low.”

