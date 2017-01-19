Born in the USA: The best new architecture by American firms

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has declared the winners of its 2017 Institute Honor Awards, which recognize excellence in architecture, interior architecture and urban design projects from firms licensed in the United States. The awards are a great opportunity to check out some top-tier architecture. A total of 23 winning projects have been selected from around 700 submissions. The winners are a varied bunch, including low-cost housing, museums, art galleries, and a new headquarters for Pinterest. All but one project is based in the USA (the exception is in Senegal, West Africa) and each will be honored in an awards ceremony in late April in Orlando, Florida. We’ve highlighted a few of our favorites below, but head to the gallery to see each one, along with a brief description.

READ MORE