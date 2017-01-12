Poor Utahns face big shortage of affordable housing

Utah’s poor face a big shortage of affordable rental housing. The number of Utah’s extremely low-income families exceeds the rental units they can afford by more than 38,000 — equivalent to the population of Kearns, according to the state’s first Affordable Housing Assessment and Plan released this week. “It is imperative that Utah take steps to intervene,” said the report by the Department of Workforce Services. It calls for the state to help boost such housing by providing additional tax credits as an incentive, and also by creating better understanding among developers about how to tap funding and resources that already exist.

