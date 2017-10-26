Vacant Property Rate Increases From A Year Ago In 54 Percent Of U.S. Local Housing Markets In Third Quarter Of 2017

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation’s largest multi-sourced property database, today released its 2017 U.S. Residential Vacant Property and Zombie Foreclosure Report, which shows nearly 1.4 million (1,367,793) U.S. residential properties (1 to 4 units) were vacant as of the end of the third quarter of 2017 — representing 1.58 percent of all U.S. residential properties.

READ MORE

Source: MarketsInsider