Valley Center ‘Park Circle Project’ Approved, 332 New Homes in Master-Planned Community

San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a project Wednesday that calls for construction of 332 homes, public and private park space, private recreational areas, a drive-through restaurant, 34,000 square feet of retail space, open space and trails in rural Valley Center. The Park Circle Project by Touchstone Communities — which was previously recommended for approval by both the San Diego County Planning Commission and the Valley Center Community Planning Group — is slated to feature a range of housing types on a roughly 74-acre site.

READ MORE

Source: Times of San Diego