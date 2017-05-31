Newsletter 

Upcoming Events; Vendor Updates – OB to Buy Comergence; Freddie Credit Risk Transfer

0 Comments

It has been interesting talking to residential lending folks around the nation about their mix of business and how it has changed – if at all. It turns out that 49 percent of people who have refinanced their home in the first quarter of the year did cash-outs. That’s the highest rate in the post-recession economy, up from 12 percent in mid-2012. To put things in perspective, in the run-up to the recession, that figure was often over 80 percent.

READ MORE
Source: Mortgage News Daily

You May Also Like

Affordable housing aimed at artists coming to Hollywood

0

Energy-Efficient Homes Are Worth More. So Let’s Create an Easy Metric for Buyers

0

Developer Ryan Cos. plans new senior living facility along Collins Road

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *