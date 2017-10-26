Villages for seniors as popular as ever
They’re dubbed active adult, retirement and 55-plus communities — attracting millions of homeowners and tenants who left the working world behind and jumped in their golf carts to revel in resort-style activities. Many of the residential sites are gated, showcase swimming pools and tennis courts, and include homes priced in the mid-six figures to more than $1 million. Some of the nation’s largest builders are involved in the business, constructing ranch homes, colonials and manufactured dwellings. The Villages, in central Florida, boasts more than 70,000 homes.
Source: Dispatch Argus