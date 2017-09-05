Vishal Singh Appointed President of Milgard Windows & Doors

Tacoma, Wash. (Sept 5, 2017) – Milgard Windows & Doors is pleased to announce the appointment of Vishal Singh as President of the Company.

Mr. Singh brings relevant and strategic leadership to the role. Prior to joining Milgard, Mr. Singh was Vice President and General Manager of the Transportation, Military and Aerospace Division of Eaton Corporation.

“We’re excited to have Vishal join us,” said Cory Hall, Vice President of Human Resources at Milgard. “His leadership experience and passion for continuous improvement align strongly with our continued goal to be the best window company.”

In addition to his leadership experience, Mr. Singh earned a Master of Business Administration from Case Western Reserve University, Weatherhead School of Management, with a concentration in Finance.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Milgard team. It’s been a strong year for Milgard with the recent launch of its new Essence Series® swinging patio doors, added to its innovative wood interior, fiberglass exterior product line. This, coupled with numerous industry accolades* such as — Best Vinyl Window, Most Used Brand for vinyl and fiberglass windows and the Highest Online Rated window and patio door brand — has Milgard poised for growth,” said Singh.

Milgard Windows & Doors is in its 55th year of manufacturing high-quality window and patio door products for the Western United States and is one of the largest and most trusted names in the industry.

*See all Milgard awards at: https://www.milgard.com/awards

About Milgard Windows & Doors

Milgard Windows & Doors, a Masco company based in Tacoma, Washington, offers a full line of vinyl, wood, fiberglass and aluminum windows and patio doors for builders, dealers and homeowners, backed by a Full Lifetime Warranty, including parts and labor. The company has been recognized as Builders Choice for vinyl and fiberglass windows in the Western United States, in a yearly survey sponsored by Hanley-Wood Inc., publishers of BUILDER Magazine. Milgard is the highest online rated window and patio door brand, as measured by the 2016 NRS consumer sentiment study conducted by MetrixLab and commissioned by Masco. Milgard has approximately 3,800 dealer locations nationwide. For more information, visit milgard.com or call 1.800.MILGARD.

About Masco Corporation

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), parent company of Milgard Windows & Doors, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KraftMaid® and Merillat® cabinets; Milgard® windows and doors; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit Masco.com.

