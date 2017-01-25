The Waldorf Astoria’s Iconic Interior Inches Towards Landmark Status

The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) held a public hearing this morning to discuss the status of the much-loved interior of the Waldorf Astoria Hotel on Park Avenue. At the meeting, cases for landmarking much of the 1930s art deco interior were made with many speaking passionately about their significance. The hearing comes after owners of the hotel, the Anbang Insurance Group from Beijing, China, announced plans to renovate the building last year. Plans call for gutting 560 hotel rooms and converting them to 321 luxury condos. However, upon hearing the news of the owner’s plans—work is due to start this fall—the LPC voted unanimously in November to calendar the hotel’s interior spaces for consideration.

