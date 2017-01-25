Wallis Ranch Named “Master Planned Community Of The Year” At 2017 National Association Of Home Builders Awards

Trumark Communities is pleased to announce that Wallis Ranch has been named “Master Planned Community of the Year” by the 2017 National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) Annual Sales & Marketing Awards presented by NAHB’s National Sales and Marketing Council. Honoring the best in new home sales, marketing and design, “The NationalsSM” awards are one of the highlights for the NAHB’s annual International Builders’ Show, the premier event for home building industry professionals in North America. The awards gala, held on Tuesday, January 10 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando, drew more than 1,000 esteemed industry professionals. In addition to being recognized as “Master Planned Community of the Year”, Wallis Ranch was honored with the designation of “Best Microsite/Website for a Community”.

