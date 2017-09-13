Walters Group Develops Senior Housing on Jersey Shore

Developer Walters Group has begun construction on Cornerstone at Seaside, a new age- and income-restricted apartment community in Seaside Heights, N.J. The groundbreaking followed the razing of several buildings that formerly had stood on the site, housing Travel Inn motel, Seaside Lumberyard and a five-family apartment building. The property, at Bay Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue, is expected to revivify a neglected area of Seaside that has needed redevelopment for years.



Source: Multi-Housing News

