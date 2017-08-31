Newsletter 

Wayne Homes Announces Model Re-Grand Opening at Bowling Green Model Center

Wayne Homes celebrated the grand re-opening of their Alexandria Legacy model at the Bowling Green Model Home Center in Cygnet, Ohio last weekend. The home was redesigned and redecorated by Mandil, Inc. from Denver, Colorado to feature current popular design trends that today’s new home buyer is looking for. The four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath, single-level Alexandria floorplan shows an open concept design, making it family friendly for all types of families.

