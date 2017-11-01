Weekly mortgage applications fall 2.6% as rates move even higher

Interest rates on home loans moved higher again last week, causing both homebuyers and homeowners to back away from the mortgage market. Total mortgage application volume fell 2.6 percent for the week. The weekly seasonally adjusted application index from the Mortgage Bankers Association is now 20 percent lower than the same week a year ago. Refinance applications, which are highly rate-sensitive, have been falling for the past few weeks and dipped 5 percent last week. Refinance volume is 38 percent lower than a year ago, when interest rates were lower. Refinance activity has fallen 20 percent since September, when rates hit a 2017 low.

Source: CNBC