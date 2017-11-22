Weekly mortgage applications stall as interest rates rise

Interest rates have been so low for so long that even the slightest move higher causes refinances to pull back substantially. That’s what happened last week, when applications to refinance fell and applications to buy a home rose. As a result, total volume was basically flat, rising 0.1 percent for the week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted report. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances of $424,100 or less increased to 4.2 percent from 4.18 percent, with points increasing to 0.42 from 0.40, including the origination fee, for 80 percent loan-to-value ratio loans.

Source: CNBC