Westampton affordable housing project back for discussion

An affordable housing project approved in 2014 will be back on the table. The Township Committee will hold a special meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. to consider giving the developer of The Willows at Westampton a second extension to complete the closing on the Woodlane Road property due to issues related to adding it to the sewer service area. In December, the municipality approved a similar measure and moved the closing date to May 31. The new extension would be June 20.

Source: Burlington County Times