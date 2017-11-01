Western Window Systems Reinvents Aluminum Bi-Fold Door for Strength, Energy Efficiency

New Series 7950 Packed with Innovative Features, Including Low U-Values, Cardinal Glass, and a Flush Sill [Phoenix] – November 1, 2017 – Today, Western Window Systems introduced the Series 7950 Aluminum Bi-Fold Door, reinvented for strength and energy efficiency, in a gorgeous contemporary design with low U-values, an exceptional DP rating, and a flush sill option for a seamless transition from the indoors to the outside. The Series 7950 delivers an innovative, energy-efficient solution for architects, builders, and homeowners who want to design, build, and experience indoor-outdoor living in a variety of weather conditions. – Today, Western Window Systems introduced the Series 7950 Aluminum Bi-Fold Door, reinvented for strength and energy efficiency, in a gorgeous contemporary design with low U-values, an exceptional DP rating, and a flush sill option for a seamless transition from the indoors to the outside. The Series 7950 delivers an innovative, energy-efficient solution for architects, builders, and homeowners who want to design, build, and experience indoor-outdoor living in a variety of weather conditions. “For more than a decade, our passion has been to create the strongest, most energy-efficient bi-fold door on the market,” says Scott Gates, Western Window Systems’ president and CEO. “The Series 7950 is the realization of that passion. It’s the future of aluminum bi-fold doors.” Following the release of the Series 7600 Multi-Slide Door in March and the Series 7650 Sliding Glass Door in August, the Series 7950 Bi-Fold Door is the third of 12 new aluminum product lines Western Window Systems will roll out this year and in 2018.



Energy Efficiency

The new Series 7950 revolutionizes energy efficiency in aluminum bi-fold doors with a .30 U-value for standard low-E, argon-filled dual-pane glass. Performance glass options from Cardinal IG include laminated glass, solar- and glare-control glass, enhanced winter-performance glass, and Neat low-maintenance glass. To further reduce energy consumption, it features a signature aluminum extrusion design utilizing proprietary Insulbar technology, is NFRC-tested, and complies with California’s rigorous Title 24 requirements.



Strength

For strength against the elements, the Series 7950 Bi-Fold Door delivers a design pressure (DP) rating of 50. A thin extrusion profile with a 5.875” frame depth supports triple-pane, laminated, and security glass — essential options for noise reduction as well as impact resistance. The Series 7950 is currently in testing for hurricane impact.



Design

The Series 7950 incorporates durability with a clean, contemporary design. Head load carriers and hinges can accommodate a variety of panel weights, while stainless steel ball bearing rollers make the Series 7950 Bi-Fold Door easy to operate. Those with a minimalist aesthetic will appreciate the concealed multi-point locking system and an optional flush sill for a smooth transition to the outdoors. And because it can also be designed as a window, the Series 7950 is perfect for opening up living spaces like kitchens and patio bars.



The Series 7950 Bi-Fold Door Also Offers: