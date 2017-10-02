What’s Up With Fannie Mae & Freddie Mac

Friday, the US mortgage-finance (OTCMKT:FMCC) giants paid a combined $5.1-B to the US Treasury thus extending for another Quarter the government’s sweep of their profits. The latest payments bring the total turned over since Y 2008 to nearly $276-B, according to their regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency. There could be change in the offing. FHFA Director Mel Watt said in a letter to lawmakers Friday that he is working with the US Treasury on alternatives for the 2 mortgage giants, whose capital buffers are being wound down under the terms of their taxpayer bailouts.

Source: Live Trading News

