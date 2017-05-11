Work Begins on Long-Awaited Affordable Housing Project at Fulton

Construction started last week on a 160-unit, 18-story building — that will be 100 percent permanent affordable housing — on the grounds of NYCHA’s Robert Fulton Houses. The around $77.8 million development project has been 12 years in the making, and a groundbreaking ceremony took place on Thurs., May 4. The approximately 11,000-square-foot site — at 413 W. 18th St., between Ninth and 10th Aves. — was once home to a trash compactor and a parking lot.

Source: Chelsea Now