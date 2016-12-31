Van Metre Companies earns “Developer of the Year” with dedication to their customers’ needs, developing a wide variety of welcoming homes in the Washington D.C. area

By Dani Neiley

After tallying up the votes we received for our end-of-year Pubby Awards, Builder and Developer is pleased to announce that Van Metre Companies is our “Developer of the Year” for 2016, thanks to Van Metre’s development of Stone Ridge, a master-planned community, and the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction.

Van Metre Companies has been growing as a successful, privately-owned real estate company in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area since 1955. Today, Van Metre is the largest local and independent homebuilder in Northern Virginia, building as small as 30 homes in one enclave, to the master-planned community of Stone Ridge hosting thousands of residents.

“Van Metre strives to be a ‘Builder for Life’ by offering home designs that accommodate everyone, regardless of life stage,” said Jeannie Van Metre, Operations Assistant. “As such, we build everything from condominiums, villas, and townhomes to single family and estate homes. Our home styles are constantly evolving to meet the needs of our homeowners, thanks to our innovative and nimble architecture department.”

